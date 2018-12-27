Baseball for Everybody, Tax Break for You, Big Dreams for Little Kids

December 27, 2018 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) - Danbury Westerners News Release





Would ya help Westy start off the 2019 season with a little something in the Donation Bucket? You'll also help yourself with a nice tax deduction!

DONATE HERE: http://pointstreaksites.com/view/danbury/donate

Danbury Westerners games serve as a venue for honoring our community's bravest citizens - veterans and their families, police and firefighters, as well as to advance the interests of local service and charitable organizations like Family and Children's Aid, The Jimmy Fund, Ed Randall's Fans for the Cure, and many more. In addition, our players annually lead a free baseball clinic for young boys and girls, and make numerous appearances at local schools, libraries, hospitals, and senior living facilities. Each year the Westerners donate thousands of tickets to these institutions.

Danbury Westerners are pro-potential college players recruited from across the country. Funded in part by Major League Baseball (MLB), over 160 former Westerners have been selected in the annual MLB draft. Over 200 have played Minor League baseball. Twenty one Westerners have or are playing in the Major Leagues - one of every 8 from the NECBL - including, Oakland Athletics All-Star Outfielder Matt Joyce, and Colorado Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino. In 2018, there are over 40 Westerners playing baseball throughout the country and abroad. In addition, our players are easily accessible for interviews, photographs, and autographs.

Danbury Westerners home games are played at Rogers Park in downtown Danbury, minutes from I-84. There is a modest admission donation of $5/adult, $3/seniors. Veterans and Kids 15 and under are admitted for free. Concessions are reasonably priced, allowing an affordable night of family-oriented entertainment and exciting sports competition!

#HatCityHustle #DanburyPride #TeamWesty #DanburyWesterners #SayYouKnewThemWhen #NECBL

Yes, we're a baseball team...

But we're also literacy advocates giving thousands of free tickets with our Eager Readers Achieve (ERA) Summer Reading Program in schools and libraries...

Danbury Westerners Baseball is a 501(c)(3) organization with an all volunteer staff.

We are committed to bringing a quality product to the greater Danbury area.

As an all volunteer organization, all donations go directly to the team. Please consider a tax-deductible donation of any size.

Please let us know by emailing info@danburywesterners.com if you're interested in joining our volunteers or need any other information about our organization!

