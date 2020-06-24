Baseball Coming Back to Joliet

Joliet, IL - While the Frontier League announced earlier today that the Championship season is suspended for the remainder of 2020 due to ongoing travel and operating restrictions that exist in many of the League's markets, the Slammers are pleased to announce that they will participate in the inaugural City of Champions Cup at DuPage Medical Group Field beginning July 16.

Four teams will compete for the Cup, all playing a 27 game schedule each at DuPage Medical Group Field from July 16 through September 6. The teams will be made up of players drafted from the ranks of Frontier League players unable to play for their current teams and free agents from MiLB affiliated teams. "We are expecting a very high level of talent to be on the field for the Slammers and the other three teams," said Nick Semaca, Slammers majority owner.

The names and more details on the three new teams, all of which will also be based in Joliet, will be released shortly. Each team will play 3-4 home games per week in a schedule that generally will include night games on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with additional ticketed day games on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Under the recently released guidelines from the State of Illinois regarding spectator sports, fans will be allowed to attend the games. The Slammers will be the first baseball team in the entire state to host professional baseball games with fans in the stands this year. A number of operating changes and new protocols will be implemented to minimize any potential risks from the spread of COVID-19.

Under State guidelines, games are limited to crowds at a 20% capacity so tickets will be extremely limited. 27 game "Cup Pass" tickets are available now by calling 815-722-2287 and individual game tickets will be available for sale to the general public at a later date, if any remain, after the Cup Pass sales window has ended.

"We are proud and excited to be able to bring the baseball fans of the entire Chicagoland area an opportunity to see the sport we all dearly love, to enjoy a hot dog and cold beer on a summer night. We can't wait to see our fans back in the stadium" said Semaca.

