Baseball America's All-Star Teams Announced

Tyler Phillips was named to Baseball America's Low A All-Star team on Friday. Phillips went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 22 starts for the 'Dads this year. He struck out 124 batters and walked just 14 in 128 innings.

Hans Crouse, who finished the year with the 'Dads, was named to the the All-Short-Season team for his performance with the Spokane Indians. Before his August call-up to Hickory, Crouse was 5-1 with a 2.37 ERA in eight starts for Spokane. He averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

2016/17 Crawdad Jonathan Hernandez was named Class A Pitcher of the Year. Hernandez was 4-2 over ten starts for Down East with a 2.20 ERA. He struck out 77 batters in 57.1 innings and was promoted to AA Frisco mid-season.

Five other players in the Rangers organization received All-Star nods. First baseman Curtis Terry and third baseman Disobel Arias were also named to the the All-Short-Season Team. Catcher Randy Florentino, shortstop Osleivis Basabe, and pitcher Ronny Henriquez were selected to Baseball America's Dominican Summer League All-Star team.

