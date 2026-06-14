Bandits Victorious over BlackJacks on Record Scoring Night

Published on June 13, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits' Jarkel Joiner on game night

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits' Jarkel Joiner on game night(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits led nearly from start to finish, avenging an earlier loss with a 104-95 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks.

The teams met on Saturday night on Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre, with the Bandits improving to 7-2 atop the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Western Conference. The BlackJacks fell to 4-5, dropping into a tie for third place in the Eastern Conference.

"The way they beat us was pretty evident and obvious," said Vancouver Bandits coach Kyle Julius of the earlier meeting on June 2. "So, I thought we did a great job - for the most part - correcting what hurt us, so that was nice to see."

"I think there was probably a little more urgency defensively," he explained.

The Bandits led for all but 29 seconds of the game, thanks in large part to a 30-point opening quarter. From there, however, the offence struggled to maintain the same rhythm.

"Fatigue. We just didn't have our rotation," Julius said. "We were shorthanded, and I wasn't really surprised with the ebb and flow and the dips we had.

"Even D'Andre Davis - who is going to be a very good player for us - but if you look at his ankle, it's still swollen, so he's out there hobbling around."

The offence was powered by Jarkel Joiner, who had 37 points - a franchise record - seven assists and four rebounds.

"The coaches had a great game plan, and we executed it," Joiner said. "We locked in, we didn't take the game for granted."

Joiner had a larger role in the game, especially with point guard and leading scorer Jaelen House sidelined.

"Honestly, it's hard without him. He makes the game so much easier with his quickness, how fast he is, how explosive he is, how he sees the game," Joiner admitted.

"But coach needed me to step up tonight, and (Duane Notice) helped with the point guard role, and everybody stepped up."

Miller Kopp added 15 points and eight rebounds, Mychal Mulder finished with 13 and Tyrese Samuel chipped in 10 points and eight boards. Dominic Parolin came off the bench to finish with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds, giving Vancouver five scorers in double figures.

Ottawa was led by Javonte Smart's 29 points with Matthew Cleveland and Justin Harmon both adding 19.

"They play hard. They have respect for the game and force you into a lot of contested shots, so for us, we have to continue to fight for great shots," said BlackJacks coach Justin Mazzulla.

"We have to continue to play together and have our energy not be impacted by whether the ball goes in or not."

Up next, the Bandits return to Envision Financial Court on June 15 to host the Eastern Conference-leading Scarborough Shooting Stars (7-1). Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 13, 2026

Bandits Victorious over BlackJacks on Record Scoring Night - Vancouver Bandits

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