Bandits Ink Clark, Sweeting to One-Year Deals

October 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Emerson Clark and defenseman Bryce Sweeting to a one-year contracts, pending league approval.

Clark (5'10", 205 lbs., 12/17/1992) appeared in five games for the Bandits in 2023-24 and recorded two assists and eight loose-ball recoveries. In his NLL career, Clark has totaled three points (1+2) and 13 loose-ball recoveries with the Bandits and Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Clark was originally drafted in the fourth round (35th overall) in the 2013 NLL Entry Draft by the Toronto Rock. The Whitby, Ontario native was acquired by the Bandits from Las Vegas in exchange for the playing rights to goaltender Kurtis Wagar on Nov. 30, 2023.

Sweeting (6'2", 204 lbs., 7/7/1994) finished the 2022-23 season with five points (1+4), four caused turnovers and 49 loose-ball recoveries in 15 regular-season games. Sweeting established a new career high in assists (4) and appeared in all six of Buffalo's playoff games en route to a championship in 2023, where he collected 23 loose-ball recoveries.

The Peterborough, Ontario native has totaled 21 points (5+16) and 262 loose-ball recoveries in 94 career regular-season games, which includes 13 points (2+11) and 182 loose-ball recoveries in 57 games with the Bandits. Prior to being acquired by the Bandits through a series of trades during the 2018 season, Sweeting spent the first three seasons of his career (2015-16 to 2017-18) with the Colorado Mammoth after being drafted by in the team in the fourth round (32nd overall) of the 2015 NLL Entry Draft.

