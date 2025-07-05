Bandits Forward Tyrese Samuel Signs with Brooklyn Nets for 2025 NBA Summer League

July 5, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Saturday that forward Tyrese Samuel has signed an NBA Summer League contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The news was announced by the Nets on social media and the club's website in a release.

A 6-foot-10 forward from Montreal, QC, Samuel played a key role for the Bandits during the first half of the 2025 CEBL season. He played and started in 10 games, while posting averages of 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. In his CEBL debut on May 15, 2025 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers, Samuel set the Bandits single-game scoring record with 36 points, along with 12 rebounds and two assists. His all-around play has made him a strong midseason candidate for CEBL Canadian Player of the Year.

Samuel will be joined by 2025 NBA Draft first round selections Egor Dëmin (eighth pick), Nolan Traore (19th pick), Drake Powell (22nd pick), Ben Saraf (26th pick) and Danny Wolf (27th pick) on the Nets' roster, who will begin NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas, Nev. on July 10 with scheduled games running until July 20.

The Bandits have placed Samuel on its Suspended List in order for him to participate in NBA Summer League play, while also retaining his CEBL rights. He will return to the club at the conclusion of his commitments.

