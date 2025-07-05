Bowden Leads Stunning Rattlers Rally to Snap BlackJacks' Win Streak

Jordan Bowden's CEBL career-high 40 points led the Saskatchewan Rattlers' furious fourth-quarter rally as they picked up a 93-90 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday night.

The Rattlers improved to 4-11 on the season despite entering the fourth quarter down by 14 points and trailing 82-71 at the start of Target Score Time - outscoring the BlackJacks 35-18 in the decisive final frame. Meanwhile, the loss dropped Ottawa to 6-7 and snapped a four-game win streak that was tied for best in the league entering Saturday.

"We're some dogs," Bowden said after the comeback victory. "We came together, got stops when we needed them, and got the shots we wanted at the end ... we fight and we can play with anybody in the CEBL."

Bowden's big night was largely thanks to a stellar showing from beyond the arc, going 9-of-14 to set a new Rattlers franchise record for made three-pointers in a single game. He wasn't the only one to reach a new milestone, however, as teammate Nate Pierre-Louis set a new single-game assists record for Saskatchewan with 14 to go with his 12 points. The import ranked third in the league entering the night, averaging 7.4 assists per game.

Behind them was Grant Anticevich, who chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds, and Devonté Bandoo, who scored 13 points off the bench...

