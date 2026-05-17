BALLHAWK ALERT: Major Burns INT

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers YouTube Video







Perez gets burned by Houston's secondary for the second time today.

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United Football League Stories from May 16, 2026

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