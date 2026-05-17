BALLHAWK ALERT: Major Burns INT
Published on May 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers YouTube Video
Perez gets burned by Houston's secondary for the second time today.
#ufl #highlight #football
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