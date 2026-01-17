Back-To-Back Home Victories for LOVB Madison

Published on January 16, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







MADISON, Wis. - LOVB Madison won their second match of the year on Friday night, defeating LOVB Nebraska 3-1 (25-15, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21) at Alliant Energy Center. Madison (2-0) ran away with the first set and then battled to win sets three and four to close out the win.

Match Stats

"The first set was really comfortable for us, we played amazing and it continued our first three sets from the first game," said head coach Matt Fuerbringer. "The last three sets, I don't feel like we were ever comfortable. It's really hard to win games like that, but we just kept pushing and pushing.

Madison was led by outside hitter Anna Haak with 12 kills, three blocks and one service ace. Her stellar performance earned her MVP honors. Middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach put up 14 kills and three blocks while Temi Thomas-Ailara matched Haak with 12 kills.

Last game's MVP, standout opposite Gong Xiangyu, continued her impressive performance, putting up nine kills, four blocks and three service aces.

LOVB Nebraska was led by Jaali Winters, who recorded 12 kills and two service aces. Candelaria Herrera also put on a strong performance with 10 kills and four block points. Madison outpaced Nebraska 60-49 in kills, 12-10 in blocks and 6-2 in aces to clinch its second win.

"I think we're off to a great start. We're playing better and better," said Haak. "It's really cool to see how we came together in those tough moments and how we can play really good against a good team."

LOVB Madison will host their third straight home match when they welcome LOVB Austin to the Alliant Energy Center on Wednesday, January 21 at 7 p.m. Central. Tickets are now available for purchase or fans can watch the game on USA Network.







League One Volleyball Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.