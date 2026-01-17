Alexis Hart Makes Return to Court as LOVB Nebraska Falls in Four

MADISON, Wisconsin - A combination of hitting inconsistencies and untimely service errors proved too much of a hurdle as LOVB Nebraska fell to LOVB Madison 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21) Friday evening at the Alliant Energy Center.

Nebraska (1-2), who entered the night leading the league in hitting efficiency, could not find consistent success offensively. The team hit .039 and .022 respectively in sets one and three while reaching a clip of .324 and .333 respectively in sets two and four (.189 total). Combined with nine service errors and being out-aced 6-2, the team could not find a positive rhythm to counter a strong Madison (2-0) side.

The highlight of the evening for the visitors came in the fourth set when outside hitter Alexis Hart stepped on the court for her season debut. This is the first time the Kansas City native has taken the court in an official match since April 2024, having been sidelined all last season after a surgery to repair her ACL and MCL. Alexis finished with seven kills on a .417 hitting efficiency in her one set played.

Leading Nebraska on the night with 14 points each were middle blocker Candelaria Herrera (10k, 4b) and outside hitter Jaali Winters (12k, 2a), who provided her performance coming off the bench. Libero Lexi Rodriguez recorded 11 digs on the night in an efficient defensive display.

"We tried a lot of bodies, we tried a lot of different combinations trying to get some flow within the course of the match," said Nebraska head coach, Suzie Fritz. "We have great depth... They've worked incredibly hard to try and get some opportunities. I think you're looking at two right now. We didn't start [Jaali and Alexis], but we brought them off the bench and they were our most efficient players tonight."

Madison seemed to have everything working for them offensively. Setter Lauren Carlini recorded a 48-assist, 12-dig double-double while facilitating a trio of home side attackers to a 10+ kill night. Middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach led all athletes with 14 kills, also recording three blocks for a match-high 17-point night. Outside hitter Anna Haak (16p, 12k, 3b, 1a) and opposite hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara (13p, 12k, 1b) rounded out the trio.

"One of the really strong points of our team is our team," said Madison head coach, Matt Fuerbringer. "We're 16 strong. There's not a huge difference between starters and non-starters, and so in practice everyday we are battling. There's no easy day, it's really hard to kill a ball in our gym. So I think that just prepares us."

LOVB Nebraska will return home to Baxter Arena on Sunday, January 18, for a 5:00 pm bout against LOVB Atlanta. Tickets for the match are now available for purchase, or fans can tune in on ESPN+.







