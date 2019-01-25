Aviators Release 2019 Season Schedule

The Lafayette Aviators are happy to unveil the 2019 season schedule, the final year at Loeb Stadium in its current form before construction starts on New Loeb Stadium, slated to be completed in fall of 2020.

"We're looking forward to going out with a bang for the final year of current Loeb Stadium," said Aviators General Manager Zach Chartrand. "Half of our games this season are on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, so there are some extremely exciting opportunities for the team and our fans, this summer."

The Aviators open the 2019 campaign in West Virginia on May 30th at 6:35 p.m. with a four-game series against the Miners. Following that, Lafayette travels to Danville for a pair of games before coming home to Loeb Stadium for Opening Night on Thursday, June 6th at 7:05 p.m.

This season, game times shift to 7:05 p.m. for all Monday-Saturday Aviators home games and 3:05 p.m. for all Sunday games. Tuesday, June 25th will be a special day game to be played at 1:05 p.m.

"Our schedule has a much better flow to it this season," continued Chartrand. "We have true homestands and road trips, which make the grind of the season easier on players, staff, and most importantly, our fans."

Theme nights, promotions, giveaways and other game day fun will be announced as the season gets closer.

Lafayette closes its final regular season at current Loeb Stadium on Tuesday, August 6th at 7:05 p.m. against the Champion City Kings. Potential playoff games are slotted for August 8th and to be determined dates during the following week.

The 2019 season brings a pair of new teams into the Prospect League fold. For the first time in franchise history, the Aviators will host the DuPage Pistol Shrimp (Lisle, IL) for a four-game series from June 20-23. The league's other new team, the Normal Cornbelters (Normal, IL), make their first appearances at Loeb Stadium on June 25th at 1:05 p.m. and June 27th at 7:05 p.m.

The Prospect League All-Star Game returns following a two-year hiatus. Events will take place from July 22-24 at the home of the Normal Cornbelters in Normal, Illinois.

Aviators Ticket Packages are on sale now! From 6-Game Plans to Flex Voucher Plans, there's affordable options for everyone! For more information on 2019 Ticket packages or to reserve yours now, call 765-464-6810 or click here. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.

To view our full schedule, click here. You may download a printable calendar schedule at http://www.lafayettebaseball.com/schedule/calendar. Although the current weather may make us believe otherwise, baseball season will be here before we know it!

