Aviators Community Field Day Postponed Due to Weather

April 13, 2019 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Lafayette Aviators News Release





Due to the incoming rain, cold, extreme wind, and potential for severe weather, we have rescheduled our Community Field Day from April 14 from 2-5pm to Sunday, May 5 from 2-5pm.

All scheduled activities will be rescheduled for May 5, including the

Pitch Hit & Run and Home Run Derby competitions, Easter Egg Hunt, and Carnival Games.

