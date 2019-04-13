NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Aviators Community Field Day Postponed Due to Weather

April 13, 2019 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Lafayette Aviators News Release

Due to the incoming rain, cold, extreme wind, and potential for severe weather, we have rescheduled our Community Field Day from April 14 from 2-5pm to Sunday, May 5 from 2-5pm.

All scheduled activities will be rescheduled for May 5, including the

Pitch Hit & Run and Home Run Derby competitions, Easter Egg Hunt, and Carnival Games.

