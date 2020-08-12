Austin Shea Dominates, Deep Dish Win Fourth in a Row

Chicago Deep Dish pitcher Austin Shea

The game Tuesday night between the Chicago Deep Dish (5-9) and NERDS Herd (3-9-1) marked the halfway point in the City of Champions Cup season. After winning their opening game, the Deep Dish found themselves at the bottom of the standings on a six-game losing streak. Now, they're in third after going 3-0 last week, haven taken two games from the first place Joliet Slammers.

The NERDS Herd haven't had recent success like the Deep Dish. The Herd came into tonight's game struggling, as a five game losing skid has left the team searching for a quick turnaround. With Austin Shea on the mound for the Deep Dish, a win would not come so easy for the Herd.

The Deep Dish showcased their red hot bats in a dominant 1st inning. Scott Firth struggled early with finding the strike zone. He walked the first two batters to start the inning. Andre Nnebe, who was last week's hitter of the week, picked up right where he left off with a double to the left-center gap that scored both runners. Erik Ostberg walked the following at-bat, and scored on a Grant Buck single. A two out error allowed one more run to score. The Deep Dish put up a four spot in the first, with two hits and eight batters reached base.

In the 3rd inning, the Deep Dish strung together three consecutive hits to push across another run. Justin Jones led off the inning with a single to the left side. Grant Buck followed with another single that skipped past the second baseman. Eddie Haus drove in Jones to make the score 5-0 Deep Dish.

The Herd had one hit throughout five innings, but doubled their total in the 6th inning. Brylie Ware was the spark plug with a two-out single. Ryan Stacy drilled a triple into the right field corner for the first Herd run of the night. They left the inning trailing 5-1, and that was their biggest offensive production of the night.

The highlight of the game was the Deep Dish pitching. Starting pitcher Austin Shea held the Herd to three hits and one run during his six innings of work. He struck out six batters, and only let up one extra-base hit. After that, the bullpen took care of the rest allowing one hit and striking out three batters. In total, the pitching staff allowed only six base runners the entire game.

The next game of the City of Champions Cup is Thursday at 7:05pm between the Tully Monsters and Joliet Slammers. To purchase your tickets for the game, click here, or call our box office at 815-722-2287

Box Score Recap:

NERDS Herd - 1 run, 4 hits, 1 error, 4 runners left on base

Chicago Deep Dish - 5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 5 runners left on base

WP - Austin Shea

LP - Scott Firth

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Austin Shea - 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

