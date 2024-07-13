Atlético Ottawa Tops Vancouver FC

July 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa on the field

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa on the field(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa returned to winning ways, as the Canadian Premier League (CPL) leaders picked up a valuable three points on the road to third-placed Vancouver FC. Ottawa came to life in the second period with three goals, including a Rubén del Campo strike that took him to the top of the scoring charts as local defender Tyr Walker completed his first full 90 minutes for the club.

With 28 points after 14 matches, Ottawa has now accumulated the join highest amount of points at this stage of a CPL season.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa is top of the CPL table (8-4-2) following a 3-0 win away to Vancouver FC (3rd place, 5-4-5).

Score: 0-1. Ballou Tabla gave Atlético the lead early in the second period, keeping his composure and lifting the ball over the keeper (57').

Score: 0-2. Atlético doubled their lead through Rubén del Campo, reacting quickest in the penalty area to poke the rebound into an empty net (69').

Del Campo is now joint-top scorer in the league this season (7 goals).

Score: 0-3. Sam Salter completed the result in stoppage time as his right-footed effort found its way under Callum Irving in the Vancouver goal. Assist by Dani Morer.

In just his second start of the season, local defender Tyr Walker (of Russell, ON) was a bright spark in both defence and attack this evening.

The 20-year-old central defender had a 100% tackle success rate (4/4), led Ottawa in duels (11), duels won (8) and aerial duels (3) while also having one (1) interception and two (2) clearances

Offensively Walker proved a threat on set pieces, registering two (2) shots on the night and completing 100% of his dribbles (2/2).

Brave on the ball, Walker's distribution was a bedrock of Ottawa's play with an 82% passing accuracy.

Atlético returned to winning ways having been shut out for the first time this season last weekend, registering a fifth clean sheet of the season.

With Walker and Antinoro's appearances, Atlético added a further 104 u21 minutes.

Atlético Ottawa's next home match is on Sunday, July 21 (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer) for the "Legends and Heroes" match, brought to you by BEYBLADE and MARVEL. Click here for more information.

This match is also a fundraiser for the CHEO Foundation, continuing the growing relationship between Atlético Ottawa and one of Ottawa's most important institutions.

THIS SUNDAY: Atlético Ottawa, in partnership with MOVE100 and TSN1200, will be bringing the climax of Euro 2024 to TD Place. England are in back-to-back finals, as Spain seeks to win their third EUROs in the 21st century. Click here to read more.

Atlético Ottawa has confirmed that CEO Fernando Lopez has stepped away from his role with the club effective immediately. Click here to read more.

Atlético Ottawa alongside partners Yedoma Inc. and Gabriel's Pizza, brought live Canadian Premier League action to clients of the Caldwell Family Centre. Click here to read more.

