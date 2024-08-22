Atlético Ottawa Jersey Initiative Delivers 5,000+ Meals to Caldwell Family Centre

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa and Maple Lodge Farms are excited to have marked the next significant milestone of an initiative tackling food insecurity in the nation's capital. Over 5,000 meals have been delivered to the Caldwell Family Centre's food bank programs, with Atlético's primary jersey flying off the shelves and on target to provide nutritious meals to 10,000 Ottawa residents by the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

The "Community First Kit" was launched in February during an event hosted by Caldwell Family Centre, with CPL sponsors Maple Lodge Famrs (who feature on the front of Atlético's jerseys) actively supporting the cub's committed community work by donating a case of their delicious chicken products for each jersey sold. Each case contains enough food to make 30 meals.

"The drastic increase in food insecurity in neighbourhoods like Caldwell should come as no surprise," says Karen Secord, Caldwell Family Centre's Director of Development and Communications. "But it is when corporate partners, like Atlético Ottawa and Maple Lodge Farms, step up with genuine concern and a solution mindset that we all feel supported. They have done more than donate food; they have spread joy."

Chandra Pasma (left), MPP (Ottawa West- Nepean), presents Atlético Ottawa, Maple Lodge Farms and the Cadlwell Family Centre with an award to mark 5,000 meals (Credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

To celebrate the milestone, Atlético Ottawa players Kris Twardek, Luca Piccioli and Zachary Roy visited the Caldwell Family Centre to witness the organization's progressive food programs. Donning their aprons, the trio helped prep and serve hot meals to local residents whilst also taking time to visit children taking part in the summer programs offered at the Carlington Recreational Centre.

"We are delighted to continue to have a meaningful impact within our local community," said Jon Sinden, Atlético Ottawa, COO. "This collaboration in particular is a testament to the positive collaborative work being done with our sponsors. Maple Lodge Farms jumped at the opportunity to support the next evolution of our relationship with the Caldwell Family Centre. Knowing we have provided over 6,000 meals - and are well on track to hitting our 10,000 meal goal - is inspiring for all involved with the club."

Maple Lodge Farms were present, grilling up a complimentary barbecue for 50+ children. Additionally, Maple Lodge Farms have agreed to generously double all their donations for the next three days to mark the initiative's latest milestone. Supporters can purchase the jersey, which is on sale for the next three days, through this link.

As Atlético Ottawa continues to chart further success in the capital, fans who are eager to secure their part can join the Atleti Family for the 2025 season in just a few weeks. Full details on benefits and perks will be made available at atleticoottawa.club.

