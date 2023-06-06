Atlantic League Bullpen, June 6, 2023

The Week Ahead: The midweek series will provide York and Gastonia a chance to extend their newly-acquired divisional leads... York will be at home vs. Staten Island while Gastonia visits Charleston... On the weekend, York will visit Long Island while the Honey Hunters continue on to Frederick.

The Week That Was: First place in both divisions changed hands during the week... Last Tuesday, Long Island held a one-game lead over So. Maryland and a two-game lead over York... Today, York is on an eight-game winning streak and leads the North by a half-game over the Blue Crabs and four games over the Ducks... In the South, Gastonia took two of three from High Point and swept Lexington to move a half-game in front of the Rockers.

Chasing History: The Long Island Ducks have 1,574 wins in their 22 years in the Atlantic League and are poised to surpass the Somerset Patriots who currently own the ALPB record for wins with 1,580 during their 22 years in the league from 1998-2019... Charleston's Ricardo Gomez made his 400th career appearance on 5/31 at Lexington.

Streaking: York has tied the club record with its current eight-game winning streak. It's the sixth time the Revs have won eight in a row and the first since 2019... When Lancaster rebrands as the "Lebanon Ironmasters," the club has won six straight over the last two years including a weekend sweep of Long Island... Frederick's Raudy Read has the league's longest current hitting streak at 10 games... York's Drew Mendoza has an RBI in nine straight games... York's Blake Rogers has converted five straight save opportunities... Gastonia's Alex Sanabia has won four straight games... High Point's home rainout on 6/3 was its first in 94 games dating back to 2021.

Midweek Marvels: York starter Nick Raquet tied a career-high with eight innings and set down 13 of his first 15 and retired nine of his final 10 batters at Long Island on 6/1... Staten Island's Christian Capuano went six innings and allowed just three hits in a win over Frederick 5/30... Jack Elliott of Staten Island hit .625 in three games vs. Frederick, going five-for-eight... Charleston's Yefri Perez clubbed three homers vs. Lexington... York's Drew Mendoza had seven runs scored and 15 total bases in the Revs' series at Long Island.

Weekend Wonders: Mitch Lambson of So. Maryland became the league's first six-game winner with a 2-1 win over Staten Island on 6/2... At one point he retired 20 consecutive batters... So. Maryland's Daryl Thompson picked up his ninth career win and 994th career strikeout in a 5-1 win at Staten Island on 6/3... Lancaster Dominic DiSabatino fanned 10 Ducks in seven innings on 6/4... High Point's Mickey Jannis was perfect for the first 5.2 innings of his start vs. Charleston on 6/4 before finishing with a 6-3 win...Gastonia's Ian McKinney was perfect for six innings vs. Lexington on 6/4 before giving up a homer to Ronnie Dawson leading off the seventh... McKinney's 11 Ks were a weekend league-high... A trio of players tied for the weekend batting lead, all at .556 (5-for-9) including High Point SS Ryan Grotjohn, Frederick C Raudy Read and York OF Trey Martin... Lancaster's Joseph Carpenter blasted three home runs and drove in seven runs vs. Long Island... Lexington's Ronnie Dawson slashed .615/1.400/1.015 vs. Gastonia... York's Victor Capellan, Lancaster's Andrew Lee and So. Maryland's Andrew Scrubb each had two saves.

Team Effort: Staten Island pounded 23 hits and 39 total bases at Frederick on 5/30, a league season-high... York's six homers at Long Island on 6/1 marked the most by a club this season... The Revs 18 runs scored in that game (including a 10-run third inning), tied for the league-high for the year... High Point tied a club record by overcoming a 6-1 deficit in a 10-8 win at Gastonia on 5/30... Every Staten Island starter had at least one hit in a 13-5 win over Frederick on 5/30... Gastonia's bullpen retired the last 13 High Point hitters it faced on 6/1 and ended the game striking out the final seven hitters... Gastonia managed just three hits but still emerged with a 3-2 win over Lexington on 6/2... Staten Island's pitching staff struck out 15 Blue Crabs on 6/4.

Grand Slams: Clayton Mehlbauer of Charleston vs. Lexington on 5/31... York's Jacob Rhinesmith vs. Frederick on 6/3.

Walk-Offs: Josue Huma singled to score Christopher Brady on 5/31 as Lexington topped Charleston 3-2... Frederick's Kole Cottam singled to score Scott Kelly in Frederick's 7-6 win over Staten Island on 6/1... Curtis Terry of Gastonia blasted a three-run walk-off homer to defeat Lexington 4-1 on 6/4.

Long At-Bat of the Week: High Point's John Nogowski saw 12 pitches from Gastonia's Gunnar Kines before flying out on 6/1.

