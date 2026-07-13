Antonio Cipriano, NiJaree Canady Team up for MLBx

Published on July 13, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







"Off Campus" star Antonio Cipriano and Texas Volts pitcher NiJaree Canady quickly became one of the most entertaining duos at the inaugural MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 during MLB All-Star Weekend.

While representing Team Andruw Jones, the pair built instant chemistry throughout the event. Canady gave Cipriano, who plays college hockey player John Logan in the romantic drama, a quick pitching lesson between rounds; the two posed for selfies and cheered each other on during the competition.

While Team Jones was eliminated in the semifinals, the camaraderie between Cipriano and Canady made for some of the day's best behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing the collaborative spirit of MLBx 3-on-3 competition.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 13, 2026

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