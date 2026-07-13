The Best AUSL Moments from MLBx: All-Star 3-On-3

Published on July 13, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The inaugural MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 brought together Major League Baseball legends, Philadelphia sports icons, celebrities, and four Athletes Unlimited Softball League stars for an afternoon of fast-paced entertainment at Citizens Bank Park during MLB All-Star Weekend. But if there was one lasting takeaway from the event, it was this: the professional softball players stole the show.

Rachel Garcia (Texas Volts) earned MVP honors while Alyssa Brito (Carolina Blaze), Tiare Jennings (Volts) and NiJaree Canady (Volts) each delivered memorable moments of their own, showcasing the talent, athleticism and personality of professional softball on one of baseball's biggest stages.

Here are some of the best AUSL moments from MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3.

Rachel Garcia Earns MVP Honors

If there was one defining moment of the afternoon, it belonged to Garcia.

The Texas Volts two-way star delivered the swing that sent Team Shane Victorino to the championship, launching a walk-off home run on her very first swing after calling for a hot streak during the semifinal matchup. She followed it with another standout offensive performance in the championship game as Team Victorino defeated Team Ryan Howard to claim the inaugural MLBx All-Star 3-on-3 title.

Garcia's performance earned her MVP honors and highlighted the versatility that has made her one of the AUSL's most effective two-way players.

"It's been fun," Garcia said. "I mean, not a lot of people get to do this, and I think it's just so humbling that we get to put the sport of softball on the map. Having a stage like this through All-Star Week and with MLBx and just seeing the support from all the guys is really, really fun."

Victorino recognized that the opportunity extended far beyond the competition's outcome.

"It shows the little girl at home what can be done if you have a dream and you put your vision to the test," Victorino said. "They've all shined. They all did great."

Alyssa Brito Powers Team Howard

Brito was one of the most dynamic athletes in the competition from start to finish.

The Carolina Blaze utility player exploded with an 18-point performance in the semifinal, helping Team Howard edge Team Jimmy Rollins and advance to the championship. She continued to produce in the title game, nearly sparking a late comeback with another strong offensive showing.

For Brito, the event also provided a rare opportunity to step away from the grind of the AUSL season before returning for the final stretch toward the postseason.

"I think for me, like just going in and having fun," Brito said when discussing her mindset. "This is a really fun event to get to kind of step away from our league and just have a good reset of just having fun and letting things get loose again and remembering that it's simply a game that we have the privilege of playing. I think the mentality piece is a big thing I'm going to walk away with."

AUSL Stars Become Coaches for the Day

The softball stars didn't just compete-they also became coaches for their celebrity teammates.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata frequently turned to Brito for swing advice throughout the competition, while Jennings offered encouragement before stepping into the batter's box. When Team Howard needed points late in the championship, Mailata tapped Brito to take over during the final minute of his at-bat.

Afterward, Mailata had endless praise for the AUSL stars.

"Oh my god! You talk about showmanship," Mailata said. "Man, those girls are amazing. Like truly jaw on the floor gobsmacked. Just seeing the power they can generate over and over. For the growth of the sport and the influence of young girls in the crowd here that came out and watched, this is amazing."

NiJaree Canady Gives Antonio Cipriano a Pitching Lesson

Canady showcased more than just her two-way chops during Sunday's event.

The Texas Volts rookie quickly developed team chemistry with actor Antonio Cipriano, shared laughs throughout the afternoon, and even gave the "Off Campus" star an impromptu pitching lesson between rounds. The crossover made for one of the day's most entertaining moments.

For Canady, the experience was about more than the competition.

"I think there's so many just baseball and softball fans here in general this weekend, and just people to be here All-Star Weekend and represent AUSL as well, it's incredible," she said. "I feel like softball's been growing a lot so rapidly, and if we can invite more people here and get more people to watch softball, that's always beautiful."

Professional Softball Leaves a Lasting Impression

Long after the final home run was hit, the biggest takeaway from the inaugural MLBx event may have been the impression the AUSL athletes left on everyone around them.

From Garcia's MVP performance to Brito's offensive outburst, Jennings' leadership and Canady's personality, the four AUSL stars consistently found themselves at the center of the day's biggest moments.

Andruw Jones, a Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and one of the greatest defensive outfielders of his generation, recognized the AUSL participants as the stars of the show.

"They always steal the show," Jones said. "I always want to have the good player on my team so she can carry me, and hopefully we can win. I'm happy that they recognize the softball game in the United States, and they have their own league so more kids can go out there and follow their steps."

By the end of the inaugural competition, there was little doubt that the AUSL athletes had accomplished exactly what they came to do: introduce professional softball to a new audience while proving they belonged on one of baseball's biggest stages.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 13, 2026

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