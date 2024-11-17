Annual Atleti Locker Room Sale Is Sunday, November 24
November 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
It's back! The most wonderful sale of the year.
The Atleti Locker Room Sale is your chance to stock up for the holiday season and get a jump on 2025.
Here are the details:
9am to 11am for Atleti Season Seat Members
11am to 1pm for the general public.
The location is TD Place, on the south side, right inside the Atleti Locker Room.
To get to the locker room please come down the alleyway off of Exhibition Way between craft brewery and the stadium towards gate 1 and take the stairs on the left by the OSEG office entrance and go down to the parking lot. Once you come through the doors turn left and go to the end and you will see the players entrance and someone will let you in and direct you to the locker room.
Here's what is on offer:
Past Season Jerseys
Hoodies & Sweatshirts
Training and game shorts
Training shirts
1/4 zip training tops
Travel pants & shorts
Keeper shorts & shirts
Rain, Track and Winter jackets
Undershirts & undershorts
Socks
Scarves
