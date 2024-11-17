Annual Atleti Locker Room Sale Is Sunday, November 24

November 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







It's back! The most wonderful sale of the year.

The Atleti Locker Room Sale is your chance to stock up for the holiday season and get a jump on 2025.

Here are the details:

9am to 11am for Atleti Season Seat Members

11am to 1pm for the general public.

The location is TD Place, on the south side, right inside the Atleti Locker Room.

To get to the locker room please come down the alleyway off of Exhibition Way between craft brewery and the stadium towards gate 1 and take the stairs on the left by the OSEG office entrance and go down to the parking lot. Once you come through the doors turn left and go to the end and you will see the players entrance and someone will let you in and direct you to the locker room.

Here's what is on offer:

Past Season Jerseys

Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Training and game shorts

Training shirts

1/4 zip training tops

Travel pants & shorts

Keeper shorts & shirts

Rain, Track and Winter jackets

Undershirts & undershorts

Socks

Scarves

