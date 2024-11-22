Angel City Football Club Forward Claire Emslie Inks New Two-Year Deal

November 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that Scottish National Team forward Claire Emslie has agreed to a new two-year contract through 2026. Emslie was originally selected as ACFC's second pick in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft ahead of their inaugural season.

"I'm happy to sign a new contract at Angel City and excited about the positive changes the club is making, " said Emslie. "From year one I have believed in the vision and potential of this club and I will give everything to see that happen. I love playing for Angel City in front of the best fans and atmosphere at BMO Stadium!"

"Re-signing Claire is a significant milestone for our club and our incredible fan base, and we're thrilled to have her with us for at least two more seasons," stated ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. "Her exceptional quality and impact on the field this year underscore our commitment to retaining Claire during this pivotal phase of our growth and development. She embodies the spirit of an Angel City FC player, and we eagerly anticipate her continued contributions into 2025 and beyond."

Since joining ACFC, Emslie has made 64 NWSL match appearances in all competitions, earning 15 goals and seven assists in 4,567 minutes on the pitch. In her regular-season career with the club, Emslie has 13 goals (four of them penalty kicks), the most in club history by a single player.

Emslie came to ACFC after her time with Everton FC in the FA Women's Super League. She joined Everton on loan from the Orlando Pride, before signing an 18-month contract with the Blues in December 2020. In 2021-2022, Emslie made 18 appearances and secured two goals.

In 2019, Emslie spent a season with the Orlando Pride in the NWSL, making 11 match appearances for the club, earning one assist in 773 minutes on the pitch. While on loan to Melbourne City, part of the top division soccer league in Australia, the W-League, she scored four goals in 10 league matches, ranking her third on the team and 10th in the league. She was a key contributor in helping the team defend their Premiership title with a remarkable undefeated regular season, going 11-0-1 with a 27-4 goal differential.

Born in Penicuik, Scotland, Emslie began her international career in 2013, making her Scotland Women's A Squad debut against Iceland. In 2019, she scored the nation's first-ever World Cup goal when the team faced England in a group-stage defeat. In total, Emslie has 16 goals in 69 caps for her country. She also spent time with Scotland's U-19, U-17, and U-15 Women's National Teams.

In 2012, Emslie received a full scholarship to play at Florida Atlantic University, where she tallied 29 goals and 10 assists in 76 match appearances for the program. Her junior season, she moved into second all-time at FAU with 173 career shots and seventh all-time with 22 goals and ranked among the top-10 all-time in points and game-winning goals, earning second-team All-Conference USA.

