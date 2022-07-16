Anaheim Ducks Sign Pavel Mintyukov to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Pavel Mintyukov to a three-year entry-level contract.

Mintyukov, 18 (11/25/03), led the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in scoring with 17-45=62 points and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 67 games during the 2021-22 season. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (10th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Mintyukov was named to the OHL Third All-Star Team last season after ranking third among OHL defensemen in points, fifth in goals, sixth in assists and tied for eighth in shots (177).

The 6-1, 194-pound defenseman helped Russia to a gold medal at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording five assists (0-5=5) in six tournament games. He led Russian blueliners and finished third among all defensemen in tournament scoring.

A native of Moscow, Mintyukov did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the cancellation of the OHL's return to play plan. He spent the majority of 2019-20 with Dynamo Moscow 2 of the Russian junior league, recording 1-2=3 points in 33 appearances.

