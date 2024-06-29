Anaheim Ducks Select Seven Players in Second Day of 2024 NHL Draft

June 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks selected seven additional players in Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas today. In addition to last night's first-round selections Beckett Sennecke at third overall and Stian Solberg at 23rd overall, the club selected center Lucas Pettersson (second round, 35th overall), right wing Maxim Masse (third round, 66th overall), center Ethan Procyszyn (third round, 68th overall), defenseman Tarin Smith (third round, 79th overall), center Alexandre Blais (fourth round, 100th overall), right wing Austin Burnevik (sixth round, 182nd overall) and defenseman Darels Uljanskis (seventh round, 214th overall).

Pettersson, 18 (4/17/06), posted 27-30=57 points with 40 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +27 rating in 44 games for MoDo Jr. of the Swedish junior league. His 27 goals ranked third among league leaders while his 57 points ranked 10th. He also made his Swedish Hockey League (SHL) debut, appearing in five contests.

The Örnsköldsvik, Sweden native has recorded 32-44=76 points with a +32 rating in 73 career games for MoDo Jr. The 6-0, 173-pound center helped Sweden win bronze at the 2024 U-18 World Championship, scoring 3-5=8 points in seven tournament games, including the bronze medal-winning goal.

Masse, 18 (4/7/06), recorded 36-39=75 points with 26 PIM in 67 games for Chicoutimi of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), leading the club in goals and points. The 6-3, 190-pound right wing was named the Mike Bossy Award winner in 2023-24, given to the top professional prospect in the QMJHL. Masse also posted 3-3=6 points in eight QMJHL Playoff games.

In 2022-23, Masse was named the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Rookie of the Year, awarded to the top rookie across the QMJHL, OHL and WHL, the QMJHL Rookie of the Year and QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He recorded 29-33=62 points in 65 games, with his 29 goals and 62 points were the most among all CHL rookies.

The Rimouski, Quebec native has helped Team Canada earn two gold medals, including the 2024 U-18 World Championship (2-3=5 points in seven games) and 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (5-1=6 points in five games).

Procyszyn, 17 (7/11/06), earned 15-21=36 points with 67 PIM and a +2 rating in 62 games for North Bay of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He helped lead the Battalion to the OHL Eastern Conference Finals after recording 2-4=6 points with a +3 rating in 16 OHL Playoff games.

In 2022-23, the 6-3, 190-pound center recorded 5-13=18 points with 26 PIM and a +9 rating in 62 games for North Bay, earning the club's Rookie of the Year award. The Wasaga Beach, Ontario native tallied 3-1=4 points for Team Canada Red en route to silver at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, where he was teammates with fellow draft pick Tarin Smith.

Smith, 18 (3/24/06), led all Western Hockey League (WHL) rookie defenseman in scoring after posting 8-36=44 points with 66 PIM and a +26 rating in 67 games for Everett. He was named to the CHL All-Rookie team and led Everett blueliners in points. He also earned 1-4=5 points with 10 PIM and a +5 rating in eight WHL Playoff games.

The 6-2, 187-pound defenseman debuted for the Silvertips as a 15-year-old in 2021-22, where he skated in three regular season contests and one WHL Playoff contest. Smith missed the majority of the 2022-23 WHL season due to injury, scoring one goal (1-0=1) in eight games. A Porcupine Peak, Saskatchewan native, Smith represented Team Canada Red at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge alongside Procyszyn, where he earned 1-1=2 points in five games and helped Team Canada Red earn silver.

Blais, 18 (11/14/05), led Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL in scoring and assists after recording 24-60=84 points with 40 PIM and a +2 rating in 68 games in 2023-24. He ranked second among all QMJHL skaters in assists, sixth in points and ninth in points per game (1.24). The 5-10, 152-pound forward also tallied 1-5=6 points in five QMJHL playoff games for Rimouski.

In 2022-23, the Longueuil, Quebec native earned 7-35=42 points with 20 PIM and a +5 rating in 64 games, leading Rimouski in assists and ranking fourth in points. In 153 career QMJHL games since 2021-22, Blais has recorded 33-101=134 points, 60 PIM and a +6 rating. He has also tallied 4-11=15 points in 21 career QMJHL playoff games.

Burnevik, 19 (1/3/05), led the Madison Capitals of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in scoring and goals, posting 40-31=71 points with 24 PIM and a +21 rating in 61 games last season. The Ham Lake, Minn. native ranked second among USHL skaters in goals and tied for seventh in points. He also scored twice (2-0=2) in three USHL playoff games. In 125 career USHL games with Madison and the USNTDP Juniors, the 6-4, 195-pound right wing has earned 53-43- points with 42 PIM.

Uljanskis, 17 (8/25/06), tallied 11-18) points with 20 PIM and a +1 rating in 45 games with AIK Jr. in Sweden's top junior league. The Riga, Latvia native also posted 2-1=3 points in two Sweden-Jr. playoff games. A 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman, Uljanskis has recorded 14-18=32 points, 22 PIM and a +2 rating in 49 career Sweden-Jr. games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2024

Anaheim Ducks Select Seven Players in Second Day of 2024 NHL Draft - San Diego Gulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.