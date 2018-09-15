American Association Game Recap

Kansas City 5, St. Paul 3 - Box Score

With a 5-3 win against the St. Paul Saints in game four of the American Association Finals the Kansas City T-Bones won the first championship in franchise history.

The T-Bones won the best-of-five series 3-1.

On Saturday night, CF Todd Cunningham scored the first run of the game on a sac fly from C Adrian Nieto in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth, the Saints took the lead as SS Joey Wong had an RBI double and scored on a CF Kyle Barrett single later in the inning. 1B Brady Shoemaker also singled home RF Max Murphy in the frame.

In the bottom of the fifth, DH Danny Hayes hit an RBI single to pull the T-Bones back within a run at 3-2. In the sixth, 2B Alay Lago blasted a two-run shot to give Kansas City the lead and 1B Noah Perio Jr. added an RBI ground-rule double in the seventh for insurance.

On the mound, reliever Marcus Crescentini earned the win for working 1.2 innings and and Cody Winiarski picked up the four-out save.

