American Association Game Recap
September 15, 2018 - American Association (AA) News Release
Kansas City 5, St. Paul 3 - Box Score
With a 5-3 win against the St. Paul Saints in game four of the American Association Finals the Kansas City T-Bones won the first championship in franchise history.
The T-Bones won the best-of-five series 3-1.
On Saturday night, CF Todd Cunningham scored the first run of the game on a sac fly from C Adrian Nieto in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth, the Saints took the lead as SS Joey Wong had an RBI double and scored on a CF Kyle Barrett single later in the inning. 1B Brady Shoemaker also singled home RF Max Murphy in the frame.
In the bottom of the fifth, DH Danny Hayes hit an RBI single to pull the T-Bones back within a run at 3-2. In the sixth, 2B Alay Lago blasted a two-run shot to give Kansas City the lead and 1B Noah Perio Jr. added an RBI ground-rule double in the seventh for insurance.
On the mound, reliever Marcus Crescentini earned the win for working 1.2 innings and and Cody Winiarski picked up the four-out save.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from September 15, 2018
- Saints Bid for Championship Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to T-Bones - St. Paul Saints
- American Association Game Recap - AA
- T-Bones Win with a Grand Slam; Chance to Clinch Championship Title Saturday - Kansas City T-Bones
- American Association Game Recap - AA
- Saints on Brink of Elimination After Six Run Sixth, Lose Game 3 of Finals 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.