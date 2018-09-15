American Association Game Recap
September 15, 2018 - American Association (AA) News Release
Kansas City 7, St. Paul 3- Box Score
The Kansas City T-Bones took a 2-1 series lead in the American Association Finals with a 7-3 win over the St. Paul Saints on Friday.
The Saints took a 1-0 lead when Kyle Barrett (2-for-4) hit a solo home run in the second at-bat of the game. St. Paul scored its final two runs one inning later, with Joey Wong hitting an RBI single and scoring two batters later on a single by Barrett to take a 3-0 lead.
Todd Cunningham got the T-Bones on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the third. The score sat at 3-1 until Kansas City exploded for six in the sixth, with four runs coming on a grand slam by Cunningham to cap the scoring.
Tommy Collier gave up three earned in eight innings of work to earn the win.
