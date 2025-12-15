NLL Rochester Knighthawks

All 52 Saves by Rochester's Nick Damude vs. Colorado in Week 3

Published on December 15, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video


Nick Damude's Monster 52-Save Night - Every Stop Shown

