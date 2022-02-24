All 2022 Drillers Game to Live Air on AM 1430 The Buzz

February 24, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa Drillers broadcasts will return to the airwaves this season on AM 1430, The Buzz in the second year of a multi-year partnership. Every game of the Drillers 2021 season, both home and away, will air live on AM 1430.

The broadcasts will also be available through a link on the Drillers official mobile app.

The Drillers also announced that the longtime voice of the club, Dennis Higgins, will be back behind the microphone for his 13th season describing all of the action.

This year will mark the 36th year that the Drillers and iHeartMedia have partnered for game broadcasts, and it will be the 17th straight season that The Buzz will serve as the radio home for Drillers Baseball.

The Buzz is a 24-hour sports station featuring the voice of OU Football, Toby Rowland, weekdays from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and University of Tulsa alumnus Chris Plank from 9 a.m. until noon. The Buzz is also the home of CBS Sports Radio.

Higgins, who was named the Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year in 2017, has over 25 years of broadcast experience, including time as a broadcaster in the major leagues with the San Francisco Giants.

The first broadcast of the 2022 season will take place on Friday, April 8 from Wichita when the Drillers face the Wind Surge in the season opener.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.