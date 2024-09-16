Aleslöv Nets Game Winner Late as Wranglers Edge Warriors 3-2

Oklahoma City, OK - The Amarillo Wranglers completed a sweep of the Oklahoma Warriors on opening weekend with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night. Alex Aleslöv's first goal as a Wrangler proved to be the game winner as Amarillo improved to 2-0.

The Wranglers and Warriors met for the second and final game of a two game set on Saturday night to close out opening weekend. Amarillo won 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night and looked to stay perfect on the new season. Charlie Zolin earned another start between the pipes for Amarillo after stopping 30/31 shots in his debut. Kyle Jones made his NAHL debut in net for the Warriors.

Amarillo had an early power play opportunity in the first period, but came up empty handed. The Warriors then had three power play chances throughout the rest of the period, where they cashed in on their third opportunity for the game's first goal with just 57 seconds left in the first period. Dominik Kiss redirected a Trent Burlison shot to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead late in the opening frame. Amarillo outshot the Warriors 11-10 after 20 minutes but were held without a goal.

In the second period, the game began to open up and the Wranglers were able to capitalize on it. 7:37 into the second period, Grayson Gerhard forced a turnover in the offensive zone and rifled a shot on Jones from the left wing that beat the young netminder for Amarillo's opening score to tie it up 1-1. Corson Maguire earned the primary assist on the goal. In a game that featured many rushes in transition and both teams showcasing their speed - Oklahoma showed theirs on their second goal of the game with 7:46 left in the second. Sebastian Speck flew down the left wing with speed and scored his first of the season to give Oklahoma the lead back at 2-1. Amarillo's response was perfect, as just 1:10 after the Speck goal, Aidan Dres slapped a bouncing puck between the circles past Jones for his first goal as a Wrangler to tie up the game again at 2-2. Will Sinclair and Morley Phillips earned assists on the tying goal. Tied after two periods, the Wranglers outshot the Warriors mightily in the second frame 10-2 and 21-12 in the overall count.

Both sides traded chances in the third period in search of the go ahead goal. Oklahoma had several opportunities on the power play in the third period, but similar to Amarillo's win on Friday, the Wranglers penalty kill was able to neutralize the Warrior power play and come up with some huge kills. With 3:25 left in regulation, Alex Aleslöv redirected a shot from Will Sinclair out in front of the net to put the Wranglers up 3-2 late. Daniel Rassega earned his first point as a Wrangler with the secondary assist. Amarillo was able to hold off the Warriors attempts to tie the game and earned their second victory of the season and claimed the weekend sweep at Blazers Ice Centre.

Charlie Zolin stopped 22/24 shots faced in the victory. Will Sinclair notched his first multi-point game with two assists. Aleslöv, Rassega, Dres, and Sinclair all earned their first NAHL points in the win. In all four years of the Wranglers existence they have started the season 2-0.

Amarillo will look to stay unbeaten as they head to Greely Ice Haus on Friday for a two game set against the Colorado Grit. You can watch the game exclusively on NATV, or listen in on YouTube.

