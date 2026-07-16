AF1 Transactions Update - July 15, 2026
Published on July 15, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Minnesota made a pair of roster moves, adding experience at quarterback while making a change at wide receiver.
Signings
Eric Phoenix - Minnesota - QB - 6'2" - South Carolina State
Injured Reserve
Brian Robinson - Minnesota - WR - 6'0", 184 lb - Southwestern Oklahoma State
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