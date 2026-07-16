AF1 Transactions Update - July 13, 2026
Published on July 15, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Kentucky continued to reshape its roster, announcing a pair of releases as the regular season winds down.
Released
Eric Phoenix - Kentucky - QB - 6'2", 205 lb - South Carolina State
Jo'edrick Lewis - Kentucky - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Ball State
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from July 15, 2026
- AF1 Transactions Update - July 13, 2026 - AF1
- AF1 Transactions Update - July 15, 2026 - AF1
- Don't Miss White out Night Saturday, July 18 - AMSOIL Arena - Minnesota Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.