AF1 Transactions Update - July 13, 2026

Published on July 15, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Kentucky continued to reshape its roster, announcing a pair of releases as the regular season winds down.

Released

Eric Phoenix - Kentucky - QB - 6'2", 205 lb - South Carolina State

Jo'edrick Lewis - Kentucky - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Ball State

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Arena Football One Stories from July 15, 2026

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