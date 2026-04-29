NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

A Second-Half Surge from Jason Knox Changed Everything for Halifax!

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from April 29, 2026


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central