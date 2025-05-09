A New Meaning to Real Talk: MLR Mental Fitness: Under the Posts

May 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







May is Mental Fitness Month, and we're Ã°Ââ¢ÂÃ°Ââ¢Â£Ã°Ââ¢â¢Ã°Ââ¢Å¡Ã°Ââ¢Â§ Ã°Ââ¢ÂÃ°Ââ¢ÂÃ°Ââ¢Å¡ Ã°Ââ¢â¹Ã°Ââ¢Â¤Ã°Ââ¢Â¨Ã°Ââ¢©Ã°Ââ¢Â¨ to start conversations around mental health.

Every week throughout the month, you'll hear directly from athletes as they discuss what Mental Fitness means to them - Join the conversation by using #MLRMentalFitness.

#TackleTheStigma | #MLRMentalFitness | #MLR2025







Major League Rugby Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.