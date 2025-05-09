Sports stats



A New Meaning to Real Talk: MLR Mental Fitness: Under the Posts

May 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video


May is Mental Fitness Month, and we're Ã°Ââ¢ÂÃ°Ââ¢Â£Ã°Ââ¢â¢Ã°Ââ¢Å¡Ã°Ââ¢Â§ Ã°Ââ¢ÂÃ°Ââ¢ÂÃ°Ââ¢Å¡ Ã°Ââ¢â¹Ã°Ââ¢Â¤Ã°Ââ¢Â¨Ã°Ââ¢©Ã°Ââ¢Â¨ to start conversations around mental health.

Every week throughout the month, you'll hear directly from athletes as they discuss what Mental Fitness means to them - Join the conversation by using #MLRMentalFitness.

#TackleTheStigma | #MLRMentalFitness | #MLR2025



