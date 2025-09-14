9.13.2025: AV Alta FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 14, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Kempes Tekiela scored the winning goal in second-half stoppage time to complete the 2-1 comeback victory for One Knoxville SC over AV ALTA FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium after Javier Mariona opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute before Mikkel Gøling's equalizer only a few minutes later.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.