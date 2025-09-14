9.13.2025: AV Alta FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 14, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Kempes Tekiela scored the winning goal in second-half stoppage time to complete the 2-1 comeback victory for One Knoxville SC over AV ALTA FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium after Javier Mariona opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute before Mikkel Gøling's equalizer only a few minutes later.
