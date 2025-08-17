8.16.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Jerry Desdunes opened the scoring with a spectacular strike in the 24th minute before Ropapa Mensah equalized in the 84th minute as AV ALTA FC and Greenville Triumph SC played to a 1-1 draw at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, extending the hosts' home unbeaten streak to eight matches.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 17, 2025

Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Spokane Velocity FC Match Postponed - Portland Hearts of Pine

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.