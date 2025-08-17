8.16.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on August 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Jerry Desdunes opened the scoring with a spectacular strike in the 24th minute before Ropapa Mensah equalized in the 84th minute as AV ALTA FC and Greenville Triumph SC played to a 1-1 draw at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, extending the hosts' home unbeaten streak to eight matches.
