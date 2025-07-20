7.19.2025: AV Alta FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
Julian Cisneros scored a stunner in second-half stoppage time to earn FC Naples a 1-1 draw away to AV ALTA FC at Lancaster Memorial Stadium after Jimmie Villalobos opened the scoring for the hosts with a long-distance strike in the 32nd minute.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
