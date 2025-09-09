62 QMJHL Players at NHL Camps

NHL training camps begin this week and the QMJHL will be represented by 62 players.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and Moncton Wildcats lead the league with nine players each. For the Armada, among others, there will be recent first-round picks Justin Carbonneau, in St. Louis, and Bill Zonnon, in Pittsburgh.

Moncton's total includes Caleb Desnoyers, who will be sidelined until November with a wrist injury. Desnoyers was selected fourth overall by the Utah Mammoth last June.

Another team to watch this season in the QMJHL, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, will send seven of its players to NHL camps, including Maxim Massé, a third-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2024.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Cape Breton Eagles, Charlottetown Islanders, Québec Remparts, Shawinigan Cataractes, Newfoundland Regiment and Victoriaville Tigres will send between three and five skaters each.

Good luck and good success to our 62 players at NHL camps!

Important: the total of 62 does not include players like Ethan Gauthier (Drummondville, Tampa Bay), Mathieu Cataford (Rimouski, Vegas) and Linards Feldbergs (Sherbrooke, Pittsburgh) who will likely play this season in the AHL instead of returning to the QMJHL as 20-year-olds.

Baie-Comeau (4)

Drew Allison (Avalanche)

Lucas Beckman (Senators)

Alexis Bernier (Kraken)

Alexis Mathieu (Ducks)

Blainville-Boisbriand (9)

Justin Carbonneau (Blues)

Bill Zonnon (Penguins)

Spencer Gill (Flyers)

Matéo Nobert (Golden Knights)

Vincent Desjardins (Avalanche)

Vincent Collard (Red Wings)

Maël Lavigne (Flames)

Arseniy Radkov (Canadiens)

Jakub Milota (Predators)

Cape Breton (3)

Lucas Romeo (Avalanche)

Tomas Lavoie (Mammoth)

Will Murphy (Red Wings)

Charlottetown (4)

Owen Conrad (Toronto)

Brady Peddle (Penguins)

Tyler Peddle (Blue Jackets)

Marcus Kearsey (Blue Jackets)

Chicoutimi (7)

Peteris Bulans (Golden Knights)

Emmanuel Vermette (Bruins)

Nathan Lecompte (Devils)

Alex Huang (Predators)

Émile Guité (Ducks)

Maxim Massé (Ducks)

Maxim Schäfer (Capitals)

Drummondville (none)

Gatineau (1)

Jan Golicic (Lightning)

Halifax (2)

Carlos Handel (Canadiens)

Liam Kilfoil (Red Wings)

Moncton (9)

Caleb Desnoyers (Mammoth)

Gabe Smith (Mammoth)

Alex Mercier (Sénateurs)

Grayden Robertson Palmer (Red Wings)

Teddy Mutryn (Sharks)

Erik Wallenius (Sénateurs)

Otto Magnusson (Red Wings)

Rudy Guimond (Red Wings)

Dylan MacKinnon (Bruins)

Québec (4)

Louis-Antoine Denault (Panthers)

Andreas Straka (Golden Knights)

Antoine Dorion (Blues)

Nathan Quinn (Flyers)

Rimouski (1)

Mathis Langevin (Avalanche)

Rouyn-Noranda (1)

Samuel Meloche (Sabres)

Saint John (1)

Everett Baldwin (Lightning)

Shawinigan (4)

Kody Dupuis (Wild)

Jordan Tourigny (Wild)

Raoul Boilard (Rangers)

Cole Chandler (Bruins)

Sherbrooke (2)

Mavrick Lachance (Bruins)

Florent Houle (Red Wings)

Newfoundland (5)

Chase Anderson (Capitals)

Noah Laberge (Sabres)

Will Reynolds (Kraken)

Dawson Sharkey (Stars)

Mikus Vecvanags (Canadiens)

Val-d'Or (2)

Nathan Brisson (Flames)

Eduard Bondar (Flames)

Victoriaville (3)

Gabriel D'Aigle (Penguins)

Maddox Wrasse (Lightning)

Simon-Pier Brunet (Sabres)







