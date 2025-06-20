6.20.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
June 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video
Finn Sunstrom and Adam Luckhurst scored their first goals in the USL Championship as North Carolina FC took a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC at First Horizon Stadium to end LouCity's 19-game regular season undefeated streak dating to Sept. 28, 2024.
USL Super League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Tampa Bay Sun FC and USL Release Their Vision for New Waterfront Stadium at Ybor Harbor - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- DC Power Football Club Signs University of Virginia Midfielder Alexis Theoret - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.