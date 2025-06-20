6.20.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Finn Sunstrom and Adam Luckhurst scored their first goals in the USL Championship as North Carolina FC took a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC at First Horizon Stadium to end LouCity's 19-game regular season undefeated streak dating to Sept. 28, 2024.







