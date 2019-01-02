5th Annual Ocean State Waves Black Tie & Blue Jeans Friday February 15th

January 2, 2019 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) - Ocean State Waves News Release





I hope everything is going well and you all had a great holiday season. I wanted to start off by wishing everybody a happy and a healthy New Year. As we kick off the new year we wanted to officially announce our partnership with South County's favorite hometown band, TAKE IT TO THE BRIDGE! We are very excited to have TAKE IT TO THE BRIDGE will be performing all of the classics (The Commodores, Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder) to current hits (Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Gnarls Barkley), the lists of melodic reserves won't be depleted in anything short of a live performance that captures the essence of a good time. We are extremely excited as we look forward to them rocking the Towers at this year's Black Tie and Blue Jeans fundraiser!

To Purchase Tickets Please Visit The Following Link- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-ocean-state-waves-black-tie-blue-jeans-fundraiser-tickets-53876242291

Our 5th Annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans Fundraiser will be presented by Arturo Joe's "We love what we do at Arturo Joe's! And we are proud to bring you authentic Italian dishes that are full of flavor and character..." In addition this event will be hosted in part by our very good friends MIXX 99.3.

Join us on Friday February 15th 2019 from 6-11pm at the historic Towers of Narragansett RI, for a great night filled with an awesome silent auction display from 5 star resorts, to hall of famer sports memorabelia and many more. In addition to purchasing a ticket patrons will enjoy a great night of delicious local home town eatery, coctails, and of course LIVE music... With every ticket purchased patrons will recieve two free drink tickets.

This year's event will also include a delicious dinner menu consiting of a buffet style dinner by Arturo Joe's, Two Ten Oyster Bar, Eddies BBQ, Vittoria's NY Style Pizza, PHIL's Main Street Grille and Breachway Grille. In addition to these delicious resturants enjoy great drink specials as well. Our Exclusive Wine for the evening is GreenVale Vineyards, and our exclusive Vodka for the evening is KEEL Vodka. Our premiere Beer partners for the evening include Whalers Brewing Company, Shaidzon Brewing Company, Grey Sail Brewing Company, Revival Brewing Company and FoolProof Brewing Company.

We hope to see you all in attendance for this year's Black Tie and Blue Jeans event, if you cannot attend please consider making a charitable donation on our website. All prcoeeds from this event go to supporting the 501 (C) 3 Ocean State Waves of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

Link- https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=bhhVCycIZUg5sDNc6JHVXLkyfv1_kRvNNmBIzVOxHEfNfZM5EJyBjY_NyR1ga2JRuDVCbm&country.x=US&locale.x=US

All the very best and Thank You,

Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar

President & General Manager

