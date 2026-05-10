5.9.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Adrián Pelayo scored with 10 minutes to go for his first goal in the professional ranks to lift Phoenix Rising FC to a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium despite the hosts having been reduced to 10 players late in the first half.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2026
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