5.9.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Adrián Pelayo scored with 10 minutes to go for his first goal in the professional ranks to lift Phoenix Rising FC to a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium despite the hosts having been reduced to 10 players late in the first half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2026

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