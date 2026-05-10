5.9.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Tucker Lepley scored on his Oakland Roots SC debut to lift the hosts to a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum as Roots rallied from an early deficit after Locomotive was reduced to 10 players in the first half.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2026
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