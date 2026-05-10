5.9.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Jerry Desdunes converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 6th minute before Godwin Antwi scored a stunning strike from outside the box in the 21st minute as AV ALTA FC took a 2-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men before halftime.
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