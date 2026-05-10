5.9.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Jerry Desdunes converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 6th minute before Godwin Antwi scored a stunning strike from outside the box in the 21st minute as AV ALTA FC took a 2-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men before halftime.







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