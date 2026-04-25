NLL San Diego Seals

5.5.23: Eli McLaughlin Beat the Clock with An All-Time #NLLPlayoffs Winner!

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video


The Seals and Mammoth meet again in the Quarterfinals tonight at 9 PM ET on ESPNU

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026


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