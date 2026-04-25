5.5.23: Eli McLaughlin Beat the Clock with An All-Time #NLLPlayoffs Winner!
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
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The Seals and Mammoth meet again in the Quarterfinals tonight at 9 PM ET on ESPNU
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026
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