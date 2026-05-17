5.16.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







18-year-old Eziah Ramirez scored the winner in the second half as Phoenix Rising FC rallied for a 2-1 win against Orange County SC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium as Jean-Eric Moursou also found the net for the hosts after Jamir Johnson had put OCSC ahead.







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