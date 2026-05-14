USL1 Athletic Club Boise

5.13.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video


Thomas Amang opened the scoring with a tap-in goal set up by Jonathan Ricketts in the 8th minute before a late own goal earned Athletic Club Boise a 2-0 win over FC Naples at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium, extending the expansion club's unbeaten streak at home to four matches.

Check out the Athletic Club Boise Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League One Stories from May 14, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central