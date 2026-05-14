5.13.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







Thomas Amang opened the scoring with a tap-in goal set up by Jonathan Ricketts in the 8th minute before a late own goal earned Athletic Club Boise a 2-0 win over FC Naples at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium, extending the expansion club's unbeaten streak at home to four matches.







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Athletic Club Boise Extends Home Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Victory over FC Naples in Another Sold-Out Night at Home - Athletic Club Boise

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