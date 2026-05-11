400+ Kick Return Yards in this Crazy Game!

Published on May 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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WHAT IN THE SPECIAL TEAMS IS GOING ON?!?!?!

400+ total kick return yards in a wild matchup.

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United Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

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