4.30.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
Spectacular goals in either half by Chris Pearson and Nighte Pickering lifted Las Vegas Lights FC to a 2-1 victory against AV ALTA FC at Cashman Field in each club's second game in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, giving the Lights a maximum six points from their opening two games of the group stage. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
