4.30.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Spectacular goals in either half by Chris Pearson and Nighte Pickering lifted Las Vegas Lights FC to a 2-1 victory against AV ALTA FC at Cashman Field in each club's second game in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, giving the Lights a maximum six points from their opening two games of the group stage. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.