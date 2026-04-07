WNBA Women's National Basketball Association

'26 WNBA Free Agency Explained

Published on April 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


Free Agency 101

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 WNBA Free Agency signing period, beginning April 11.

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