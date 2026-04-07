'26 WNBA Free Agency Explained
Published on April 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Free Agency 101
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 WNBA Free Agency signing period, beginning April 11.
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