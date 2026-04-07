'26 WNBA Free Agency Explained

Published on April 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Free Agency 101

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 WNBA Free Agency signing period, beginning April 11.

#WNBAFreeAgency







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.