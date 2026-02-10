2026 Prospect of the Week - Tommy Bleyl

Published on February 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect during Week 20 of the season was Moncton Wildcats rookie defenseman Tommy Bleyl.

Named Prospect of the Week for the third time this season, Bleyl recorded one goal, four assists, and a +1 rating in his two games last week.

On Friday night, Bleyl and the Wildcats defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs by a 5-2 score. The defenseman did not record any points in the game, but he finished with two shots on goal and a +1 rating.

The next day, however, Bleyl was all over the ice and all over the scoresheet. The Glenville, New York native finished his night with an impressive five points in the Wildcats' 10-4 win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

Interestingly, Bleyl's goal and four assists all came on the Wildcats' power play, which converted five times in seven opportunities with an extra skater against the Islanders. Bleyl was an obvious choice as the game's first star.

His five points in a single game set a new franchise record for a Moncton rookie, while his four assists tied Vincent Labelle's mark for the most in a game by a Wildcats first-year skater.

With 59 points in 47 games, Bleyl leads all QMJHL defensemen in scoring this season. He also ranks first in the league with 51 assists and a +46 rating.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.