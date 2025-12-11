2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award Presented by Tiger Balm: USL League One

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)







USL League One today announced the nominees for the 2025 USL League One Comeback Player of the Year award presented by Tiger Balm, recognizing four nominees who made a substantial impact for their respective sides after overcoming injury or adversity.

The four nominees were selected by the USL Technical Panel after nominations by clubs conducted after the 2025 USL League One Playoffs.

The 2025 USL League One Comeback Player of the Year award presented by Tiger Balm will be decided by a fan vote, with the poll set to run through Monday, December 15 at 12 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 11, 2025

