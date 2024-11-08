2024 USL Championship Playoffs: Conference Semifinal Previews

November 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)







One round down, three to go! Join Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby as they recap the action and preview the Conference Semifinals. Tune in to this weekend's matches live on ESPN+ and CBS Sports Network.

