2024 USL Championship Playoffs: Conference Semifinal Previews
November 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
One round down, three to go! Join Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby as they recap the action and preview the Conference Semifinals. Tune in to this weekend's matches live on ESPN+ and CBS Sports Network.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
