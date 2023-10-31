2024 Season Tickets Now Available
October 31, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release
Join the Duluth Huskies Season Ticket holder team today! Our season tickets and packages are a great way to share the love of baseball and community with your friends, family, co-workers, and clients! Fill out the form below, and we will contact you to get the ball rolling for fun in the 2024 season!
Season ticket prices for 2024
Boxed Seating $345.00, plus tax
*Early Bird Price $315.00, plus tax
(before Dec. 31st, 2023)*
Single-game ticket prices for 2024
(On sale early May)
Reserved Seating $12.00 Game Day $14.00
General Admission Seating $11.00 Game Day $13.00
Group ticket prices for 2024 (contact us for more information)
Reserved Seating 15-50 $11.00, 51-150 $10.25, 151 and up $9.50 all plus tax
General Admission Seating 15-50 $10.00, 51-150 $9.25, 151 and up $8.50 all plus tax
The Kennel Klub is open again for 2024!
# of people Price (all plus tax)
25-35 $1,225
36-50 $1,750
51-65 $2,275
66-80 $2,795
81-100 $3,495
101-125 $4,365
126-150 $5,238
Kids 5 and under free admission to games.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from October 31, 2023
- 2024 Season Tickets Now Available - Duluth Huskies
- S.A.F.E. Place Receives Donation from McCU & Battle Jacks Fundraiser - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.