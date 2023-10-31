2024 Season Tickets Now Available

October 31, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Join the Duluth Huskies Season Ticket holder team today! Our season tickets and packages are a great way to share the love of baseball and community with your friends, family, co-workers, and clients! Fill out the form below, and we will contact you to get the ball rolling for fun in the 2024 season!

Season ticket prices for 2024

Boxed Seating $345.00, plus tax

*Early Bird Price $315.00, plus tax

(before Dec. 31st, 2023)*

Single-game ticket prices for 2024

(On sale early May)

Reserved Seating $12.00 Game Day $14.00

General Admission Seating $11.00 Game Day $13.00

Group ticket prices for 2024 (contact us for more information)

Reserved Seating 15-50 $11.00, 51-150 $10.25, 151 and up $9.50 all plus tax

General Admission Seating 15-50 $10.00, 51-150 $9.25, 151 and up $8.50 all plus tax

The Kennel Klub is open again for 2024!

# of people Price (all plus tax)

25-35 $1,225

36-50 $1,750

51-65 $2,275

66-80 $2,795

81-100 $3,495

101-125 $4,365

126-150 $5,238

Kids 5 and under free admission to games.

